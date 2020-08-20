Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Rain chances will remain high over the coming days
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather pattern continues to remain unsettled with a deep trough of low pressure over our area. That will keep rain chances high through the weekend. High temperatures Thursday will reach the mid 80s w/rain chances at 60-70%. The rain chances will be highest in the AM near the coast and then inland in the PM. The trough of low pressure moves out by early next weekend when the possibility of tropical moisture moves into NWFL so the forecast likely will remain wet.

