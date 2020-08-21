Advertisement

Bay County Schools push fall sports start date up three days

Bay District Schools move fall sports start date up to September 4, 2020.
Bay District Schools move fall sports start date up to September 4, 2020.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay County Schools announced early Friday morning to push the start date of fall sports up three days. Instead of having to wait until September 7th to start fall workouts, teams can now begin September 4th. This gives them an extra three days to spend preparing for their respective season openers which come in mid-September. This is particularly important for the football teams, who are set to play regular season openers September 17th and 18th, and gives them a few extra days in pads.

”You know we’re really excited. I think the kids, we told them this morning during weightlifting and they were excited. You know I think the thing from a Football standpoint, I think it’s a great idea and great for the district to start it on that Friday because now you can get your helmet days out-of-the-way on Friday and Saturday and Monday you kind of Start with a fresh week,” said Mosley head football coach, Jeremy Brown.

Marianna head football coach, John Donaldson, says he will take what he can get.

“Three days is in the grand scheme of things is not a great deal of time, but it seem to make more sense to be able to go ahead, and with us on a short schedule anyway, preparing to play a football game in two weeks, whereas normally you would have three weeks. So I think it was important for us as coaches to get a certain amount of time with those kids in pads, banging, hitting each other, getting used to contact. And getting used to that before we put them out on the field. So getting the extra time seemed like a very logical thing to do and I appreciate the fact that they did that,” said Donaldson.

Mosley now up to 8 games, starting with an opener on the 18th at home against Clearwater Academy.

