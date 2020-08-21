Bay District Schools enrollment number on first day of school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As Bay District Schools students returned to class Thursday, District officials released preliminary enrollment numbers.

The number of non-charter students enrolled in Bay District Schools is 20,773.

Enrolled in Bay District’s new hybrid option, BayLink, are 4,848 students, and 1,078 students are enrolled in Bay Virtual School.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.