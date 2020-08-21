Advertisement

Bay District Schools enrollment number on first day of school

We're getting our first look at enrollment numbers for Bay District Schools as students returned to class Thursday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As Bay District Schools students returned to class Thursday, District officials released preliminary enrollment numbers.

The number of non-charter students enrolled in Bay District Schools is 20,773.

Enrolled in Bay District’s new hybrid option, BayLink, are 4,848 students, and 1,078 students are enrolled in Bay Virtual School.

