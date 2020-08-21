Advertisement

Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Some students and staff at a Calhoun County school have to quarantine after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.
Some students and staff at a Calhoun County school have to quarantine after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.(Tiffany Nichols | Calhoun County School District)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent of Schools Darryl Taylor, Jr. says the school board was notified by the county health department of a positive case and recommended some students and staff to quarantine. Taylor says all nevessary safety, cleaning, and sanitizing orders have been and will be followed.

Taylor say school and district administration are in constant communication with the Calhoun County Health Department and will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

Latest News

News

Tyndall Air Force Base upgrades to HURCON 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing in case Tropical Storm Laura or Tropical Depression 14 head our way.

News

Okaloosa, Jackson Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,304 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 118 new deaths reported.

News

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Another close race is causing a recount, this time in Okaloosa County.

News

Deer Point Reservoir drawdown due to potential storm water runoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County officials are bringing down the water levels at Deer Point Reservoir to prepare for possible storm water runoff.

News

National Peanut Festival canceled for 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
This will be the first time since World War Two era that signature event has been called off.