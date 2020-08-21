Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

Calhoun County School District Superintendent of Schools Darryl Taylor, Jr. says the school board was notified by the county health department of a positive case and recommended some students and staff to quarantine. Taylor says all nevessary safety, cleaning, and sanitizing orders have been and will be followed.

Taylor say school and district administration are in constant communication with the Calhoun County Health Department and will continue to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.