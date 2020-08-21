Deer Point Reservoir drawdown due to potential storm water runoff

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County officials are bringing down the water levels at Deer Point Reservoir to prepare for possible storm water runoff.

With the possibility of Tropical Storm Laura coming to the area, officials began the drawdown Friday.

If you have questions about the drawdown, call Bay County Utilities at 850-248-5010.

A couple good things coming out of the latest advisory on Tropical Storm Laura. The track has shifted a bit further... Posted by Ryan Michaels WJHG on Friday, August 21, 2020

