Deputies: Man arrested after shooting self and lying about it

Gordon Wood is charged with making a false report, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot himself in the leg and lied about it.

Deputies responded to Wiregrass Medical Center Tuesday after reports of a man coming to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. They say Gordon Wood, 28, of Westville, told them he and his girlfriend were at the boat ramp on Vaughn Dead River Lane when two black men pulled up and tried to rob him. He told deputies one of the men had a gun and shot him in the leg.

As deputies began investigating, they say the evidence didn’t match Wood’s story.

After seizing the cell phones of both Wood and his girlfriend, they say they found incriminating evidence and photos taken just days before the incident of Wood holding a gun like the one he described being shot with.

Deputies say they confronted Wood with the evidence and he confessed he shot himself and tossed the gun in the river.

Wood is charged with making a false report to law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.

Other charges are pending in this case.

