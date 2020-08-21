Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local charities depend on fundraisers to operate, but this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings, many of those fundraisers have been canceled, leaving nonprofits struggling to find ways to continue to help people.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

”If there’s something bad that happens to a kid in our community, we want to fund an organization that helps those kids, and obviously with the pandemic and reduction of fundraising activities across the board, this might be our most important auction ever,” said John Russell, president of the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction was originally supposed to take place in April, so Russell said it’s great to finally make it happen.

”To be finally in this room, and producing this auction, for us it’s been an epic journey and we’re just glad to finally be in here and raising money for kids,” said Russell.

Auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski said local nonprofits need help now more than ever.

”This year may be more critical than most, so many people have lost their jobs, so many people just haven’t been able to get help to reach out to where that help is needed,” said Hermacinski.

The online silent auction opened Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The online live auction begins Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

More details and registration can be found at dcwaf.org

