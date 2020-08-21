Advertisement

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

The Destin Charity Wine Auction is online this year, and has already raised thousands for local charities.
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is online this year, and has already raised thousands for local charities.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local charities depend on fundraisers to operate, but this year, with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting gatherings, many of those fundraisers have been canceled, leaving nonprofits struggling to find ways to continue to help people.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

”If there’s something bad that happens to a kid in our community, we want to fund an organization that helps those kids, and obviously with the pandemic and reduction of fundraising activities across the board, this might be our most important auction ever,” said John Russell, president of the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation.

The Destin Charity Wine Auction was originally supposed to take place in April, so Russell said it’s great to finally make it happen.

”To be finally in this room, and producing this auction, for us it’s been an epic journey and we’re just glad to finally be in here and raising money for kids,” said Russell.

Auctioneer Ursula Hermacinski said local nonprofits need help now more than ever.

”This year may be more critical than most, so many people have lost their jobs, so many people just haven’t been able to get help to reach out to where that help is needed,” said Hermacinski.

The online silent auction opened Friday morning at 9:00 a.m.

The online live auction begins Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

More details and registration can be found at dcwaf.org

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

News

Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

News

Tyndall Air Force Base upgrades to HURCON 5

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing in case Tropical Storm Laura or Tropical Depression 14 head our way.

News

Okaloosa, Jackson Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,304 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 118 new deaths reported.

News

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Another close race is causing a recount, this time in Okaloosa County.

News

Deer Point Reservoir drawdown due to potential storm water runoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County officials are bringing down the water levels at Deer Point Reservoir to prepare for possible storm water runoff.