Foster parents needed for local children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

COVID-19 changed the way so many organizations operate, but for some children the pandemic has hit close to home- or in this case, what could be a home.

Local foster care and adoption systems are facing serious challenges in the midst of COVID-19. “In circuit fourteen which is six counties- Bay County, Jackson, Calhoun, Washington, Holmes, and Gulf- we have twenty children who have not been matched yet,” said the adoptions home finder for Life Management Center, Lauren Johns.

Children ages eleven to seventeen are looking for forever homes.

“Sometimes people don’t think that teenagers want to be adopted, that they don’t want a family and the reality is that teenagers are more aware of the fact that when they turn eighteen they’re not going to have anyone and so they want to be adopted desperately,” said Johns.

Now the need couldn’t be greater.

Cathy Harcus is program director for foster family support with Life Management Center. She said its average foster care orientation class hosts at least twenty participants- the last two had zero. “So we’re getting concerned that the kids are coming but we’re not getting more people to the class,” she said.

She believes COVID-19 has something to do with it, “people are leery of opening their homes, basically, or welcoming a stranger. You have no idea what the child has been exposed to, where they’ve been.”

But foster parents Kevin and Stephani Ouimette said there are other ways you can still give back. “Maybe it’s donating a restaurant card or a gift card to the grocery store or some clothes, Old Navy or Walmart,” said Stephani.

Still, they ask those that have the means to foster to consider giving a child a chance.

“When they leave you don’t say ‘man I wasted that time I spent loving on that kid, taking care of that kid, meeting their needs’. No one says that. It is an investment that is eternal,” said Harcus.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.