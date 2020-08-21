Advertisement

Foster parents needed for local children

Experts at Life Management Center say 20 children are in need of forever homes.
Experts at Life Management Center say 20 children are in need of forever homes.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

COVID-19 changed the way so many organizations operate, but for some children the pandemic has hit close to home- or in this case, what could be a home.

Local foster care and adoption systems are facing serious challenges in the midst of COVID-19. “In circuit fourteen which is six counties- Bay County, Jackson, Calhoun, Washington, Holmes, and Gulf- we have twenty children who have not been matched yet,” said the adoptions home finder for Life Management Center, Lauren Johns.

Children ages eleven to seventeen are looking for forever homes.

“Sometimes people don’t think that teenagers want to be adopted, that they don’t want a family and the reality is that teenagers are more aware of the fact that when they turn eighteen they’re not going to have anyone and so they want to be adopted desperately,” said Johns.

Now the need couldn’t be greater.

Cathy Harcus is program director for foster family support with Life Management Center. She said its average foster care orientation class hosts at least twenty participants- the last two had zero. “So we’re getting concerned that the kids are coming but we’re not getting more people to the class,” she said.

She believes COVID-19 has something to do with it, “people are leery of opening their homes, basically, or welcoming a stranger. You have no idea what the child has been exposed to, where they’ve been.”

But foster parents Kevin and Stephani Ouimette said there are other ways you can still give back. “Maybe it’s donating a restaurant card or a gift card to the grocery store or some clothes, Old Navy or Walmart,” said Stephani.

Still, they ask those that have the means to foster to consider giving a child a chance.

“When they leave you don’t say ‘man I wasted that time I spent loving on that kid, taking care of that kid, meeting their needs’. No one says that. It is an investment that is eternal,” said Harcus.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School opening decision in judge’s hands

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The lawsuit from the state's teachers union against the governor is coming to a close.

News

State EOC prepares for Laura

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Capitol News Service
As Florida’s Division of Emergency Management continues to respond to the pandemic, it now faces a new threat with Tropical Storm Laura projected to impact the Panhandle.

News

Deputies: Man arrested after shooting self and lying about it

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot himself in the leg and lied about it.

News

Three individuals test positive for COVID-19 from two different Jackson County schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two cases were found at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center and one was found at Marianna K8.

Latest News

News

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

News

Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.