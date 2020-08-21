Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start for now on satellite and radar. I do expect to see another round of passing showers and storms, scattered across the Panhandle today. Once again not an all day rain fest, and I don’t think even the storms we see today will last as long as they did yesterday.

Otherwise, temperatures are decent in the low to mid 70s and feeling muggy. We’ll get a little sunshine early on to help warm us up a bit more than yesterday. Highs yesterday under the largely cloudy conditions only reach the low to mid 80s. Today’s highs should manage the mid to upper 80s with a bit more of the peek-a-boo sunshine early on.

I think that daytime heating, plus the frontal boundary and upper level trough, will help develop a round of scattered passing showers or thunderstorms through the midday. They won’t be as all encompassing as they were yesterday, but rather a bit more hit or miss and shorter lived.

However, this pattern remains in place for us through the weekend and by the end of the weekend we may get a little extra surge of moisture from one of the systems we’re watching in the Tropics. So expect at least another round of rain for both Saturday and Sunday, just not an all day rain.

Speaking of the Tropics, we’re monitoring two developing depressions. Tropical Depression 14 is in the Western Caribbean and will have some interaction with land around Central America and the Yucatan to keep it a weaker system but maybe reaching tropical storm strength. However, by Sunday we may see it emerge into the Gulf north of the Yucatan, and that may help to spread in a bit of extra moisture toward the Northern Gulf to enhance rain chances a bit for us in NWFL. The eventual track of this system looks to be more toward the Western Gulf.

At the same time, we’ll be tracking Tropical Depression 13′s trek through the Caribbean Islands. There’s still some question as to how it will navigate those islands. A pass along or through the mountainous terrain of the islands will keep the system weak but more on a track for the Gulf of Mexico. A pass a bit more north of the islands will allow the system to strengthen and we could see it round the base of the Bermuda Ridge into Southeast Florida, while also possibly making it across the peninsula as a weaker system with potential to develop further in the Gulf before turning more toward the Northern Gulf. Either scenario does put a pass at the Northern Gulf Coast on the table sometime around Tuesday or possibly Wednesday of next week, which includes a chance for impacts around NWFL.

We’ll need to monitor these systems closely through the weekend, and be sure to check on our hurricane supply kits to make a list of what’s needed in case what we see over the weekend warrants a trip to the store.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with a round of scattered showers or storms through the midday. Highs today only reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps a couple more rounds of rain around through the weekend with all eyes on the Tropics.

