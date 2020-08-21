Indoor attractions take extra cleaning measures during COVID-19

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The weather in Florida can change from blazing hot to rain in minutes, which is why some indoor attractions see more visitors during the summer months.

With thousands of people visiting Panama City Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, local places are doing more to keep visitors and employees safe.

At Escape Zone 60, all of their employees wear masks, and visitors are asked to make reservations.

“Prior to COVID, we would book, if a room held eight people, there was a possibility that multiple groups could make up those eight people, since COVID, we have turned all of that to private, so if two people go online and book a particular room, then it’s just those two people,” said Lynn Dominique, owner of Escape Zone 60.

Over in Pier Park, Emerald Coast Mirror Maze is taking more time to clean in between visitors.

“I don’t want to catch this virus, nor do I want to give it to someone else, or have any of our customers who come in here to be exposed, so that’s the reason we do so much of the sanitation, and we want people to come and visit because this is a fun place to be,” said David Peck, who works at Emerald Coast Mirror Maze.

Both businesses said they want to do everything they can to make sure everyone has a good time while staying safe.

