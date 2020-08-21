Advertisement

Indoor attractions take extra cleaning measures during COVID-19

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The weather in Florida can change from blazing hot to rain in minutes, which is why some indoor attractions see more visitors during the summer months.

With thousands of people visiting Panama City Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, local places are doing more to keep visitors and employees safe.

At Escape Zone 60, all of their employees wear masks, and visitors are asked to make reservations.

“Prior to COVID, we would book, if a room held eight people, there was a possibility that multiple groups could make up those eight people, since COVID, we have turned all of that to private, so if two people go online and book a particular room, then it’s just those two people,” said Lynn Dominique, owner of Escape Zone 60.

Over in Pier Park, Emerald Coast Mirror Maze is taking more time to clean in between visitors.

“I don’t want to catch this virus, nor do I want to give it to someone else, or have any of our customers who come in here to be exposed, so that’s the reason we do so much of the sanitation, and we want people to come and visit because this is a fun place to be,” said David Peck, who works at Emerald Coast Mirror Maze.

Both businesses said they want to do everything they can to make sure everyone has a good time while staying safe.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU catching COVID-19 cases before classes begin

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Classes at FSU start Monday, but students and staff are already testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Okaloosa County man arrested for June murder in Crestview

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview Police say they arrested Malik Sullivan-Carr Thursday night for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.

News

81-Year-Old Pitcher

Updated: 1 hour ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we introduce you to an 81-year-old man who isn't slowing down anytime soon!

News

Indoor Attractions

Updated: 1 hour ago
We look at how some local attractions are working to keep employees and customers safe amid the pandemic.

News

Lynn Haven Latest

Updated: 1 hour ago
As federal investigators continue their probe into alleged corruption surrounding Hurricane Michael cleanup, we're learning more about what led to the recent arrests of Lynn Haven's former mayor and city attorney.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More wet weather is in the forecast and now we have a possible tropical threat.

News

Bay District Schools enrollment number on first day of school

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As students headed back to class Thursday, Bay District Schools released its preliminary enrollment numbers.

News

81-year-old pitches record breaking fastball

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
81-year-old Jim Barr throws old age a curveball and continues to play competitive baseball.

News

Students returned back to campus Thursday in Bay County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Students returned to campus on Thursday in Bay County.

News

Local Covid-19 hospitalizations have been declining

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Covid-19 cases have been on a decline in our area and a local hospital has decided to relax some of their regulations.