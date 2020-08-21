Local Covid-19 hospitalizations have been declining

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Covid-19 cases have been declining in our area. One local hospital, Acsension Sacred Heart Bay, has reported a decline in hospitalizations and has relaxed some of its restrictions. The hospital will now allow one designated visitor per patient.

Dr. Amir Haghighat offers a theory behind the decline.

“We are learning how to live with Covid and how to reduce the spread of Covid, how to isolate those people who need isolation, how to treat those people who need treatment and how to prevent the spread as best as possible,” said Dr. Haghighat.

Dr. Haghighat adds that just because there has been a decline that does not mean we should stop taking the same precautions like wearing a mask and continually washing our hands.

If there is a sudden increase in hospitalizations?

“There are plans in place if needed,” said Dr. Haghighat. “Fortunately right now those are not needed.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.