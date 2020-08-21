Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local man has been arrested for defrauding people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The organization, which involved former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, promised to use private donations to help build the wall.

Thursday morning, Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach for allegedly using the money raised to pay for his “lavish lifestyle,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kolfage and the other people involved are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The full press release from the Department of Justice can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.