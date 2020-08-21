Advertisement

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A local man has been arrested for defrauding people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The organization, which involved former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, promised to use private donations to help build the wall.

Thursday morning, Kolfage was arrested by federal officials in Miramar Beach for allegedly using the money raised to pay for his “lavish lifestyle,” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kolfage and the other people involved are each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and could face up to 20 years in prison.

The full press release from the Department of Justice can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School opening decision in judge’s hands

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The lawsuit from the state's teachers union against the governor is coming to a close.

News

State EOC prepares for Laura

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Capitol News Service
As Florida’s Division of Emergency Management continues to respond to the pandemic, it now faces a new threat with Tropical Storm Laura projected to impact the Panhandle.

News

Deputies: Man arrested after shooting self and lying about it

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot himself in the leg and lied about it.

News

Three individuals test positive for COVID-19 from two different Jackson County schools

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two cases were found at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center and one was found at Marianna K8.

News

Foster parents needed for local children

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Foster care experts say there is a shortage of parents amid COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

News

Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.