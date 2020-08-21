Marianna Volleyball is ready for the start of the season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Coach Hughes and his Marianna Bulldogs volleyball squad will be among the teams getting ready for the start of the fall season. The team, the Hughes says, has been putting in the time this summer and Monday they are ready to raise things to the next level.

“Seems like the girls are really excited. We’ve got eight seniors that are leading us this year. They’re just great to coach, I just enjoy coaching them. We’ve been working our tails off all summer. We’ve been outside running on the roads, we’ve been doing a lot of cross country stuff. We hadn’t gone inside much because you know we want to stay outside in the open air. So we really haven’t been in the gym much at all this summer,” said Hughes.

Senior, Lauren Brock, is ready to take on her last season with the Bulldogs.

“Oh I’m definitely excited. you know with all of the Corona stuff going on and everything it’s like are we going to get to have a season? What’s going to go on? You know it’s just exciting to be back in the gym with all of my girls because we’ve all played together since we were in sixth grade, so just really excited about that. And just hope we get have a season,” said Brock.

The Bulldogs set to open the regular season September 8th at Chipley. Coach says it looks like they could end up playing 22 matches if things go well.

