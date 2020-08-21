Okaloosa County man arrested for June murder in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview Police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder that took place in late June.

Officers say 24-year-old Malik Sullivan-Carr of Okaloosa County was arrested Thursday for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.

Police tell us Sullivan-Carr shot the victim in the back of the head while the two were at a local park.

The suspect, who was already in jail on another charge, was arrested again Thursday night and is now facing a murder charge.

