Okaloosa County man arrested for June murder in Crestview

Crestview Police say they arrested Malik Sullivan-Carr Thursday night for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.
Crestview Police say they arrested Malik Sullivan-Carr Thursday night for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview Police say they’ve made an arrest in a murder that took place in late June.

Officers say 24-year-old Malik Sullivan-Carr of Okaloosa County was arrested Thursday for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.

Police tell us Sullivan-Carr shot the victim in the back of the head while the two were at a local park.

The suspect, who was already in jail on another charge, was arrested again Thursday night and is now facing a murder charge.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

