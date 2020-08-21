Advertisement

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

Okaloosa County's recount will be Saturday at 8 a.m.
Okaloosa County's recount will be Saturday at 8 a.m.(Associated Press)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another close race is causing a recount, this time in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux announced Friday there will be a machine recount of the ballots for the Okaloosa County Commission District 5 race. In that race, unofficial results have Mel Ponder beating Dewey “Parker” Destin for the Republican candidacy by 149 votes.

The recount will take place Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office at 302 N Wilson Street in Crestview. It is open to the public.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deer Point Reservoir drawdown due to potential storm water runoff

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County officials are bringing down the water levels at Deer Point Reservoir to prepare for possible storm water runoff.

News

Taking a closer look at corruption charges against former Lynn Haven City officials

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
The arrest of now former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton has left many with more questions than answers.

News

FSU catching COVID-19 cases before classes begin

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Classes at FSU start Monday, but students and staff are already testing positive for COVID-19.

News

Okaloosa County man arrested for June murder in Crestview

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Crestview Police say they arrested Malik Sullivan-Carr Thursday night for the June 24 murder of Steed Corsey, Jr.

Latest News

News

81-Year-Old Pitcher

Updated: 11 hours ago
In this week's Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we introduce you to an 81-year-old man who isn't slowing down anytime soon!

News

Indoor Attractions

Updated: 12 hours ago
We look at how some local attractions are working to keep employees and customers safe amid the pandemic.

News

Lynn Haven Latest

Updated: 12 hours ago
As federal investigators continue their probe into alleged corruption surrounding Hurricane Michael cleanup, we're learning more about what led to the recent arrests of Lynn Haven's former mayor and city attorney.

News

Indoor attractions take extra cleaning measures during COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Both businesses said, they want to do everything they can to make sure everyone has a good time, while staying safe.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
More wet weather is in the forecast and now we have a possible tropical threat.

News

Bay District Schools enrollment number on first day of school

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As students headed back to class Thursday, Bay District Schools released its preliminary enrollment numbers.