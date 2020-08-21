Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another close race is causing a recount, this time in Okaloosa County.

Okaloosa County Supervisor of Elections Paul Lux announced Friday there will be a machine recount of the ballots for the Okaloosa County Commission District 5 race. In that race, unofficial results have Mel Ponder beating Dewey “Parker” Destin for the Republican candidacy by 149 votes.

The recount will take place Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Supervisor of Elections office at 302 N Wilson Street in Crestview. It is open to the public.

