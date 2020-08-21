Advertisement

Okaloosa, Jackson Counties report new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

Health officials say 10,304 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 118 new deaths reported.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 593,286 cases reported. That’s 4,684 new cases. There are 587,023 cases involving Florida residents and 6,263 in non-Florida residents.

Bay County is reporting 5,058 cases. This includes 4,979 residents and 79 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 69 people have died from the virus and 271 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 70 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,878 cases. This includes 3,849 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 70 people who have died from the virus. 221 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 31 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,548 cases. 1,419 of the cases are residents and 129 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 18 deaths from the virus and 80 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, six people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 970 cases. 959 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 46 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 572 cases. There are 561 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 18 hospitalizations. As of Friday morning, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,198 cases. There are 2,164 local cases and 16 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 59 deaths and 108 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, 11 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 531 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 32 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 782 cases. They are 772 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been seven deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday morning, two people are in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 498 cases. There are 494 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 6 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Friday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 413 cases of COVID-19. All 413 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:16 a.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 36 available adult ICU beds out of the 144 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

As of Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 36 available adult ICU beds on our area.
