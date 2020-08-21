Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

PANAMA CITY BECAH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue announced on their Facebook page they have a new Fire Chief.

The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

Morgan served as the Deputy Fire Chief of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue since 2018, and has been with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue since 2002.

He was temporarily serving as the Interim Fire Chief for the city.

