Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Ray Morgan is the new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach.
Ray Morgan is the new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BECAH, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City Beach Fire Rescue announced on their Facebook page they have a new Fire Chief.

Morgan served as the Deputy Fire Chief of Panama City Beach Fire Rescue since 2018, and has been with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue since 2002.

He was temporarily serving as the Interim Fire Chief for the city.

