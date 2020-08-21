Advertisement

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Alongside brick-and-mortar schools, BayLink students have also begun their school year, but not without a few hiccups.

“Within the first two days, we’ve had some challenges getting people signed on and making sure the passwords are connecting,” Callaway Elementary School Principal Andra Phillips said.

Phillips said parents can rest assured they’re working to smooth things out.

“These are easily fixable problems but with anything when you first start you can’t know for certain what all the true issues are going to be until the system is put into a real test,” Phillips said.

School officials also said any early problems will be addressed and fixed.

“We are nothing if not flexible here at the beginning,” Bay District Schools public information officer Sharon Michalik said. “We’re going to resolve any abstinence or anything like that.”

From the other side of things, Jamie MacDonald’s two girls are enrolled in BayLink, and she said the first two days have been a success.

“We were wowed when we got into Canvas and saw the hard work all the teachers were doing. All the bitmoji classrooms that are absolutely incredible and adorable. It’s really exciting for the girls to see what these teachers have created,” MacDonald said.

Although her girls didn’t experience technical problems others may have had, she still acknowledged all the work that needs to be done to be successful.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen. We don’t know how it’s going to work. There’s going to be issues.,” MacDonald said, “It’s technology; just kind of going with your best foot forward and it’ll all work out in the end.”

“We also know some people may evaluate this over the weekend and say did we make the right choice for our student. Is brick-and-mortar perhaps more appropriate? And we welcome those kids to come back,” Michalik said.

