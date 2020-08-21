Port St. Joe coach ready to get going Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -We are now just a few days away from the start of fall football practice, at least for some area teams. One of those teams is Port St. Joe.

The Sharks under the guidance of a new head coach, Tanner Jones coming west from Taylor, where he was the head coach for five years. He took over for Greg Jordan who left to take the head coaching job at Liberty.

Coach Jones, thanks to the pandemic, deprived of spring ball. He has been able to get some work done with the team this summer, but Monday starts an a new phase of practice!

"We were doing the concussion videos and heat acclamation all the things that we need to do to make sure we're ready to go on Monday." coach Jones told me Thursday via Zoom. "After the kids broke it down I said hey helmets on Monday. And you could tell they got excited. You know they're there ready to go. You know I've got the coach against Port Saint Joe twice. There's a lot of history, there's some great talent here. Some great talent in the history of Port Saint Joe. And I'm as excited as can be to be a part of it and I, I'm ready to go play I'm ready!"

Coach did admit it hurts losing spring practice, especially for a coach new to a program.

"Spring football when you're coming in, that's the first chance you have to see your guys." Jones said. "To see what they're about. You can watch all the film in the world and talk to everybody in the community but until you put pads on and see with your own two eyes, you just don't know what you have. So I feel like we've had, how many, six months of summer, we're just ready to go."

The first week of work will be in helmets and shells, leaving precious little time in full pads before the Sharks open at Marianna two weeks from Friday.

"You've got to look at it and try to be smart." says Jones. "That sixth day we can go full pads, so if you're willing to go to Saturday you can go a full padded practice Saturday, taking Sunday off. And then you still have your restrictions on how much time you can have full contact. So you can get, I guess you can get three days of hitting in but then your guys are gonna be sore. Every coach knows the worst day of practice is the second day of pads. You know the first day they are going to hit, the second day they're going to be sore and moping around."

The Sharks, coming off a rare losing season, just 5-7. That opener at Marianna one of 8 games they currently have on the schedule.

