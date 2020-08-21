Students returned back to campus Thursday in Bay County

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith said Thursday’s first day of school was a success and that staff and students are ready to face this year’s challenges.

Starting the school year in the midst of a pandemic presents its challenges, but that did not stop students and staff at Arnold High School from embracing the excitement of their first day back on campus.

“I’ve been up since 2:30 a.m., but I do that every school year,” said Smith. “We know we want today to be a great day for our kids, they’re coming back on campus, there are jitters but a lot of it has to do with wanting to do the right things for the kids so they can have a great experience.”

New safety guidelines are in place to keep everyone's health and safety the top priority.

“We just tell them, mask up Marlins, that’s kind of our mantra for the day, mask up Marlins,” said Smith. “Our students have come on campus today understanding the importance of masks, and they’ve been wearing them, so we’ve been very, very pleased with that.”

Instead of teachers looking at these new challenges as a negative, they’re looking forward to teaching students new skills.

“Now we get the students back in the classrooms, and we get to teach them something new in life, rather than just the curriculum that we’ve done in the past,” said Arnold High band teacher Cullen Gudz. “Now we get to teach them life skills of how to stay safe, how to be healthy, all the stuff they need to know learning through high school.”

Principal Smith commends the extra work teachers have put in getting the school ready for the students' return.

There is an extra nurse at every Bay County School specifically for students that have COVID-19 related symptoms, and they do provide virus testing on campus for those students.

