Advertisement

Students returned back to campus Thursday in Bay County

Students must follow new safety guidelines.
Students must follow new safety guidelines.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold High School Principal Britt Smith said Thursday’s first day of school was a success and that staff and students are ready to face this year’s challenges.

Starting the school year in the midst of a pandemic presents its challenges, but that did not stop students and staff at Arnold High School from embracing the excitement of their first day back on campus.

“I’ve been up since 2:30 a.m., but I do that every school year,” said Smith. “We know we want today to be a great day for our kids, they’re coming back on campus, there are jitters but a lot of it has to do with wanting to do the right things for the kids so they can have a great experience.”

New safety guidelines are in place to keep everyone's health and safety the top priority.

“We just tell them, mask up Marlins, that’s kind of our mantra for the day, mask up Marlins,” said Smith. “Our students have come on campus today understanding the importance of masks, and they’ve been wearing them, so we’ve been very, very pleased with that.”

Instead of teachers looking at these new challenges as a negative, they’re looking forward to teaching students new skills.

“Now we get the students back in the classrooms, and we get to teach them something new in life, rather than just the curriculum that we’ve done in the past,” said Arnold High band teacher Cullen Gudz. “Now we get to teach them life skills of how to stay safe, how to be healthy, all the stuff they need to know learning through high school.”

Principal Smith commends the extra work teachers have put in getting the school ready for the students' return.

There is an extra nurse at every Bay County School specifically for students that have COVID-19 related symptoms, and they do provide virus testing on campus for those students.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Covid-19 hospitalizations have been declining

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Covid-19 cases have been on a decline in our area and a local hospital has decided to relax some of their regulations.

News

FSU Tracking COVID-19 Numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
FSU is tracking COVID-19 numbers on campus.

News

Local COVID-19 number declining

Updated: 2 hours ago
Local COVID-19 numbers are declining, we talk to a local doctor about his thoughts.

News

First Day Of School at Bay District Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
We are looking at first day of school at Bay District Schools among the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Holmes County Supervisor of Elections to hold recount

Updated: 3 hours ago
After a close race in Holmes County, there will be a recount.

News

State presents case to open classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Florida reached 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus Thursday after adding 117 fatalities. It was also day two of a hearing in which the state teachers union is asking a judge to stop schools from opening. Hillsborough special education teacher Lindsey Arthur was called by the State. She testified that just 10 of her 40 special-ed students participated when the state virtual in March.

News

Governor suspends Margo Anderson as Mayor of Lynn Haven, Anderson later resigns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Thursday suspending Margo Anderson from her position as Mayor of Lynn Haven.

News

Lynn Haven City Attorney resigns after federal indictment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Adam Albritton has resigned from his position as Lynn Haven City Attorney.

News

Panhandle voter turnouts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
The voter breakdown for Bay, Walton and Jackson counties.

News

Man arrested and charged with battery and child abuse

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officers say they identified the man on scene as Morris McNealy and discovered he had physically assaulted two juveniles.