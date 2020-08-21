Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances remain high over the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - More wet weather is in the forecast today and through the upcoming weekend. We will see rain redevelop near the coast early this morning before moving inland this afternoon. We will see highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will be 70%. The trough of low pressure over the SE will persist through the weekend so the rain chances will remain high.

As we move into next week we will see 2 tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico w/one posing a threat to our area possibly Tuesday. The exact track and intensity remains to be seen, but we will know more as we head into the weekend ahead.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

