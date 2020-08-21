Three individuals test positive for COVID-19 from two different Jackson County schools

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Jackson County Superintendent says there have been two positive COVID-19 cases in the Jackson County School District.

Two cases were found at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center and one was found at Marianna K8.

The Superintendent says all individuals have recommended quarantine orders by the health department and everyone potentially affected has been contacted.

Find the full press release below.

The Superintendent has issued a press release following positive cases of COVID-19 at Jackson County schools.

