Tyndall Air Force Base upgrades to HURCON 5

Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing in case Tropical Storm Laura or Tropical Depression 14 head our way.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG) - Tyndall Air Force Base is preparing in case Tropical Storm Laura or Tropical Depression 14 head our way.

Tyndall officials announced Friday they have moved to condition level HURCON 5. They say this warning level means weather systems are potential threats to the base within 96 hours.

Officials encourage personnel and their family members to monitor weather stations, Tyndall’s website, and social media for the latest updates. They also say now is the time to review your family or personal plan and inspect your shelter or evacuation kit. They recommend checking your vehicles, prescriptions, and food supplies. If you have pets, you should determine a plan.

