Advertisement

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: moments ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

National

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

Latest News

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

News

Panama City Beach names new Fire Chief

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The new Fire Chief of Panama City Beach is Ray Morgan.

News

Calhoun County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some students and staff are being asked to quarantine after being exposed to a positive case of COVID-19.

National

California man uses cans of Bud Light to extinguish flames from wildfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer.

National

Postmaster grilled by lawmakers amid mail-in voting battles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The head of the United States Postal Service was under scrutiny today on Capitol Hill.