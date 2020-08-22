Advertisement

Bay District Schools officials respond to subpoena request

Saturday, school officials released a statement about the subpoena.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Newschannel 7 learned Friday U.S. attorneys have subpoenaed documents from Bay District Schools.

The statement is below:

“As a public entity, BDS routinely receives subpoenas and public records requests for everything from student records and personnel files to contracts and invoices. This is the second request for records of this nature that we have received, the first one being about a year ago, and we will comply with this one just as we did previously and in all other cases.

We received this subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested, and was granted, an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible.

We support the FBI and the Grand Jury process and look forward to gathering all of our documents to provide to them. BDS has strict purchasing controls and board policies that govern our purchases and we expect the requestor will find continued evidence of our adherence to those.

The subpoena is quite broad so we estimate it will take our team 5 to 10 business days to produce all of the records but we look forward to completely filling this request just as we did a year ago.

Given that this subpoena is part of an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment on this matter.”

NewsChannel 7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

