Advertisement

Communication records subpoenaed from Bay District Schools officials

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Newschannel 7 has learned U.S. attorneys have subpoenaed documents from Bay District Schools.

According to District officials, federal investigators have asked them for any and all communications by any Bay District School Board member; Bay District School executive or department head; Superintendent William Husfelt; Doug Lee; and Leon “Lee” Walters with any of the following contractors: Derwin White; Andrew Rowell; Steven Clements; Jason Tunnell; as well as any GAC employee, past or present that holds a position of project manager; project superintendent; project estimator; or is in a position to directly communicate about a Bay District Schools project or GAC bid.

Newschannel 7 has requested more information, as well as a copy of the subpoena.

We will continue to follow up on this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida’s unemployment rate up in July

Updated: moments ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The latest jobs report released Friday brought some bad news as the state saw its unemployment rate increase in July.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction Goes Virtual

Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Destin Charity Wine Auction began Friday, but it's going virtual for the first time.

News

Need for Foster Parents

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Foster families are desperately needed in the local area.

News

BayLink Issues

Updated: 28 minutes ago
The first day of school brought a lot of technical issues for students involved in the Bay Link Virtual platform.

Latest News

News

Hurricane Shelters

Updated: 28 minutes ago
As the tropics ramp up, community leaders are making sure hurricane shelters are ready if needed; however, with a pandemic going on, these shelters will operate a little differently this year.

News

Big Claim Numbers

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The latest jobs report was released Friday bringing with it some bad news, a spike in unemployment claims.

News

Habitat Home Dedication

Updated: 30 minutes ago
A local pre-K teacher is receiving a home from Habitat for Humanity.

News

Hurricane Preps

Updated: 31 minutes ago
In light of recent trends in the tropics, many locals are stocking up on hurricane supplies.

News

Bay District Schools Subpoena

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Federal investigators subpoenaed any and all communications between several Bay District Schools officials and several area contractors.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chris Smith
Wet weather is in the forecast this weekend as we keep a close eye on the tropics