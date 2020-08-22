Communication records subpoenaed from Bay District Schools officials

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Newschannel 7 has learned U.S. attorneys have subpoenaed documents from Bay District Schools.

According to District officials, federal investigators have asked them for any and all communications by any Bay District School Board member; Bay District School executive or department head; Superintendent William Husfelt; Doug Lee; and Leon “Lee” Walters with any of the following contractors: Derwin White; Andrew Rowell; Steven Clements; Jason Tunnell; as well as any GAC employee, past or present that holds a position of project manager; project superintendent; project estimator; or is in a position to directly communicate about a Bay District Schools project or GAC bid.

Newschannel 7 has requested more information, as well as a copy of the subpoena.

We will continue to follow up on this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.