Five arrested following search warrant in Panama City

Five people were arrested after a search warrant was conducted at a Panama City residence Friday.

Panama City Police officials say the department received several illegal activity complaints in regards to a residence at 705 E 13th Ct.

They say investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned “known felons and wanted fugitives were frequenting the residence, and that illegal narcotics and firearms would likely be on the premises.”

Friday, members of the Street Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigations Unit, SWAT Team, Field Services, and Crime Scene Unit executed a search warrant.

According to officials, during the search, investigators seized five firearms, two of which had been reported as stolen, 40 grams of marijuana, more than 30 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, and drug paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution.

Investigators also seized more than twenty (20) pressed pills infused with Methamphetamine and trafficking amounts of Fentanyl, and over $1,500 in cash.

The following were arrested and charged:

Donte Battles, 23, of Panama City was charged with Keeping & Maintaining a Public Nuisance/Drug House, Possession of a Controlled Substance - Alprazolam, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Zayquan Albritton, 18, of Panama City was charged with Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Resisting Officers without Violence, Possession of less than 20g Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Lamarlow Allen, 20, of Panama City, was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Possession Controlled Substance - Alprazolam with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chrishaun Dozier, 20, of Springfield, was charged with Possession of less than 20g Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Tampering with Evidence, and Violation of Probation.

Temujin Chambers, 23, of Panama City, was charged with Sale of a Controlled Substance.

Officials say additional arrests are expected.

