Habitat for Humanity donated its 6th house since Hurricane Michael on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHGWECP) - Janeene Horton was handed the keys to her new house in Panama City Friday morning and she said it never would have happened without motivation from the community.

After losing her apartment in Hurricane Michael, Horton has spent the last year and a half working with Habitat for Humanity to get herself into a new home.

“We have been through so much you guys, from Hurricane Michael and now the pandemic, I am totally blessed that I stand here today and say that this house is finished,” said Horton.

Janeene went above and beyond the 500 sweat equity hours required by Habitat for Humanity and completed 800 hours because she felt motivated by the community.

“I helped build 7, so just getting those homeowners into their homes is also what pushed me to come on out here and work hard for it,” said Horton.

The pandemic has slowed the home building process down but Habitat for Humanity officials hope to start dedicating one house per month.

“We have 2 other houses on Cypress that will be done within the next month, we just poured 5 more slabs over at Kirkland and Cedar,” said Finance and Administration Manager for Habitat for Humanity Michael Martin. “We have definitely sped up with what we’re doing with our ability to do this.”

Janeene said owning a home gives her one less thing to worry about.

“I don’t have to deal with renting anymore, and just owning a home is a part of the American dream like I said to the guys in there,” said Horton. “I’m just so happy and ecstatic that I’m getting a new home.”

Janeene encourages everyone to get involved with Habitat for Humanity because she said the organization is not a handout, but instead a hand up.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity of Bay County said they’re always looking for volunteers. You can fill out the application on their website.

