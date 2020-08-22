Hurricane preparedness kit should include repair supplies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - As the peak of hurricane season continues to inch closer, Panhandle residents are preparing their emergency supply kits.

Many people believe those kits only contain things like non-perishable foods, bottled water, and medicine, but residents of hurricane-prone areas must also consider supplies to temporarily repair their homes in the case of minor damage.

“It changes every time,” said Matthew Coleman, general manager of Flagala Hardware in Panama City Beach. “It’s always like the gas cans, and lately it’s been bottled water the last few storms. Duct tape is always really popular, string, tarps, things like that.”

Many of the things on this list are easy enough to come by, but as a result of the pandemic some items are harder to find. As a result, prices are also higher than they may have been in previous years.

“There are so many different types of properties here from mobile homes to apartment rentals to people who have freestanding houses,” Coleman said. “Every situation is a little bit different. As a dollar amount, I would probably say $500 [worth of supplies], but that seems extreme and not everyone in this area can do that.”

In particular, the prices of lumber have gone up since Hurricane Michael, so if you’re planning on acquiring lumber make sure to work that into your budget.

