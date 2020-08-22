Advertisement

Hurricane preparedness kit should include repair supplies

Hurricane preparedness kits should also include hardware.
Hurricane preparedness kits should also include hardware.(WJHG/WECP)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - As the peak of hurricane season continues to inch closer, Panhandle residents are preparing their emergency supply kits.

Many people believe those kits only contain things like non-perishable foods, bottled water, and medicine, but residents of hurricane-prone areas must also consider supplies to temporarily repair their homes in the case of minor damage.

“It changes every time,” said Matthew Coleman, general manager of Flagala Hardware in Panama City Beach. “It’s always like the gas cans, and lately it’s been bottled water the last few storms. Duct tape is always really popular, string, tarps, things like that.”

Many of the things on this list are easy enough to come by, but as a result of the pandemic some items are harder to find. As a result, prices are also higher than they may have been in previous years.

“There are so many different types of properties here from mobile homes to apartment rentals to people who have freestanding houses,” Coleman said. “Every situation is a little bit different. As a dollar amount, I would probably say $500 [worth of supplies], but that seems extreme and not everyone in this area can do that.”

In particular, the prices of lumber have gone up since Hurricane Michael, so if you’re planning on acquiring lumber make sure to work that into your budget.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity donated its 6th house since Hurricane Michael on Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Habitat for Humanity donated their 6th house since Hurricane Michael, this time to a Bay County Pre-K teacher.

News

School opening decision in judge’s hands

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
The lawsuit from the state's teachers union against the governor is coming to a close.

News

State EOC prepares for Laura

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Capitol News Service
As Florida’s Division of Emergency Management continues to respond to the pandemic, it now faces a new threat with Tropical Storm Laura projected to impact the Panhandle.

News

Deputies: Man arrested after shooting self and lying about it

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man after they say he shot himself in the leg and lied about it.

Latest News

News

Three individuals test positive for COVID-19 from two different Jackson County schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two cases were found at the Jackson County Early Childhood Center and one was found at Marianna K8.

News

Foster parents needed for local children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Foster care experts say there is a shortage of parents amid COVID-19.

News

Local man with connections to Steve Bannon arrested in Miramar Beach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Brian Kolfage founded the organization “We Build The Wall” in 2018 to build part of the border wall between the United States and Mexico.

News

Parents and students experience early issues with BayLink

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
School officials said kids will be given the option to come back to brick-and-mortar school if they decide BayLink isn’t for them.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction takes place online amid COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Destin Charity Wine Auction is moving online to carry on the important work of raising money for charities that help local kids.

News

Franklin County students and staff quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Some Franklin County students and staff have been asked to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.