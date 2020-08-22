Advertisement

Marianna K-8 first graders start date delayed

All other classes will begin as scheduled on August 24.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Marianna K-8 first graders’ will now start school on September 8.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore said he made the decision after certain Marianna K-8 first grade teachers and other staff were exposed to COVID-19.

According to the press release, the health department completed contact tracing as recommended by the CDC.

Moore encouraged children and staff to stay home if they feel sick.

