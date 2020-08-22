Marianna K-8 first graders start date delayed

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Marianna K-8 first graders’ will now start school on September 8.

Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore said he made the decision after certain Marianna K-8 first grade teachers and other staff were exposed to COVID-19.

According to the press release, the health department completed contact tracing as recommended by the CDC.

All other classes will begin as scheduled on August 24.

Moore encouraged children and staff to stay home if they feel sick.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.