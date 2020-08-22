Advertisement

Service to Community winners announced Saturday night

This is the second year in a row WJHG has been named a finalist for the Service to America Award. (WJHG/WECP)
This is the second year in a row WJHG has been named a finalist for the Service to America Award. (WJHG/WECP)(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The NewsChannel 7 team is committed to telling the stories of Northwest Florida and are being recognized for it.

WJHG is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

In 2019, we “counted-up” the days with you that our area went without a federal relief package after Hurricane Michael. Each day we posted the number to social media and tagged state and national lawmakers. We worked with the group Michael’s Angels and told the stories of the Forgotten Coast and the struggles of recovering after one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

On day 236, a federal relief package passed.

Saturday, WJHG will air the Service to America award show at 6 p.m. In May we were announced as a finalist for the Service to Community Award for Television in a small market for our work on “Remembering the Forgotten.”

Also finalists in this category are two other Gray Television Stations, KVLY from Fargo, North Dakota, and KWQC from Davenport, Iowa.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida’s unemployment rate up in July

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The latest jobs report released Friday brought some bad news as the state saw its unemployment rate increase in July.

News

Communication records subpoenaed from Bay District Schools officials

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Federal investigators subpoenaed any and all communications between several Bay District Schools officials and several area contractors.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction Goes Virtual

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Destin Charity Wine Auction began Friday, but it's going virtual for the first time.

News

Need for Foster Parents

Updated: 16 hours ago
Foster families are desperately needed in the local area.

Latest News

News

BayLink Issues

Updated: 16 hours ago
The first day of school brought a lot of technical issues for students involved in the Bay Link Virtual platform.

News

Hurricane Shelters

Updated: 16 hours ago
As the tropics ramp up, community leaders are making sure hurricane shelters are ready if needed; however, with a pandemic going on, these shelters will operate a little differently this year.

News

Big Claim Numbers

Updated: 16 hours ago
The latest jobs report was released Friday bringing with it some bad news, a spike in unemployment claims.

News

Habitat Home Dedication

Updated: 16 hours ago
A local pre-K teacher is receiving a home from Habitat for Humanity.

News

Hurricane Preps

Updated: 16 hours ago
In light of recent trends in the tropics, many locals are stocking up on hurricane supplies.

News

Bay District Schools Subpoena

Updated: 16 hours ago
Federal investigators subpoenaed any and all communications between several Bay District Schools officials and several area contractors.