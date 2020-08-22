Service to Community winners announced Saturday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The NewsChannel 7 team is committed to telling the stories of Northwest Florida and are being recognized for it.

WJHG is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

In 2019, we “counted-up” the days with you that our area went without a federal relief package after Hurricane Michael. Each day we posted the number to social media and tagged state and national lawmakers. We worked with the group Michael’s Angels and told the stories of the Forgotten Coast and the struggles of recovering after one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

On day 236, a federal relief package passed.

Saturday, WJHG will air the Service to America award show at 6 p.m. In May we were announced as a finalist for the Service to Community Award for Television in a small market for our work on “Remembering the Forgotten.”

Also finalists in this category are two other Gray Television Stations, KVLY from Fargo, North Dakota, and KWQC from Davenport, Iowa.

