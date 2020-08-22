Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It is going to be a wet weekend here in the panhandle w/a good chance of showers & storms. Tropical moisture from TS Marco and TS Laura will enhance the rain chances into next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be 70% Saturday and 80% Sunday.

The tropics are quite active, but as of now both Marco and Laura are expected to stay west of the panhandle as they move through the Gulf. We will see rough surf and enhanced rainfall though regardless. Stay tuned though for possible changes to the forecast through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.