Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Break Even Junior Golf Tour made a comeback Saturday for the first time since Hurricane Michael. The tournament held at Nature Walk Golf Course catered to children 12 and under. Courtney Webb, a volunteer assistant for tournament director, Lee Anderson, says these tournaments are vital for children as it may be one of the only ways for them at this age to get out and play a sport during the pandemic

“With everything going on right now, this is kind of a way for them to keep a little normalness, and it’s a very safe way for them to do so. They’re outdoors. They’re over 6 feet apart. They’re able to still interact with each other and do something they love. It’s really something to keep them going and get them outdoors and have some fun. Some of them are nervous. Some are excited, but the general consensus is that they’re all ready to have fun,” said Webb.

13 kids came out today to play with some backing out worried about the weather.

