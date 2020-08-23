County officials encouraging citizens to prep for hurricanes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County officials are doing everything they can to give residents peace of mind this hurricane season. This includes strengthening their communication systems by putting together the Amateur Radio Emergency Service team (AERS).

The team has been prepping every Thursday since Hurricane Michael.

“We will have the ARES team at the EOS center, each of the shelters as we open them, they’ll be at both hospitals, and then wherever we determine they may need to be within the county,” said Bay County Emergency Management Chief Frankie Lumm.

This radio system will be the main source of communication if a hurricane is to occur.

“it’s a giant version of a CB radio,” said Lumm. “It gives them the ability to talk directly to state headquarters and other emergency operation centers around the area.”

Bay County officials also have sandbag locations set up in the area.

“We’ve picked 2 locations that we’ve put sand at, the two locations are Deer Point Dam and the Pete Edwards field there in Panama City Beach,” said Lumm. “All we ask is that you bring your own shovel and your own bags.”

As the county is taking this time to prepare for storms, officials ask that citizens do the same.

“Have those conversations about what you’re going to do,” said Lumm. “Where you’re going to evacuate to, who’s going to drive, what equipment do you need, do you have your go-bags ready to go, do you have food, water those types of supplies?”

Officials say that if a storm doesn’t come, at least locals are prepared and ready to go.

If one does, there is no last-minute scrambling.

