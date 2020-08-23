Advertisement

County officials encouraging citizens to prep for hurricanes

Bay County officials also have sandbag locations set up in the area.
Bay County officials also have sandbag locations set up in the area.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County officials are doing everything they can to give residents peace of mind this hurricane season. This includes strengthening their communication systems by putting together the Amateur Radio Emergency Service team (AERS).

The team has been prepping every Thursday since Hurricane Michael.

“We will have the ARES team at the EOS center, each of the shelters as we open them, they’ll be at both hospitals, and then wherever we determine they may need to be within the county,” said Bay County Emergency Management Chief Frankie Lumm.

This radio system will be the main source of communication if a hurricane is to occur.

“it’s a giant version of a CB radio,” said Lumm. “It gives them the ability to talk directly to state headquarters and other emergency operation centers around the area.”

Bay County officials also have sandbag locations set up in the area.

“We’ve picked 2 locations that we’ve put sand at, the two locations are Deer Point Dam and the Pete Edwards field there in Panama City Beach,” said Lumm. “All we ask is that you bring your own shovel and your own bags.”

As the county is taking this time to prepare for storms, officials ask that citizens do the same.

“Have those conversations about what you’re going to do,” said Lumm. “Where you’re going to evacuate to, who’s going to drive, what equipment do you need, do you have your go-bags ready to go, do you have food, water those types of supplies?”

Officials say that if a storm doesn’t come, at least locals are prepared and ready to go.

If one does, there is no last-minute scrambling.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

’Remembering the Forgotten:’ WJHG takes home Service to America Award for Hurricane Michael Coverage

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

News

William McCormick wins the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
A six-hour vote recount resulted in William McCormick remaining the Walton County County Commissioner for District 1.

News

Five arrested following search warrant in Panama City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned known felons and wanted fugitives were frequenting the residence.

News

Marianna K-8 first graders start date delayed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
All other classes will begin as scheduled on August 24.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools officials respond to subpoena request

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
"We received this subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested, and was granted, an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible," Bay District Schools public information officer Sharon Michalik said.

News

Service to Community winners announced Saturday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

News

Florida’s unemployment rate up in July

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The latest jobs report released Friday brought some bad news as the state saw its unemployment rate increase in July.

News

Communication records subpoenaed from Bay District Schools officials

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Federal investigators subpoenaed any and all communications between several Bay District Schools officials and several area contractors.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction Goes Virtual

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Destin Charity Wine Auction began Friday, but it's going virtual for the first time.

News

Need for Foster Parents

Updated: 23 hours ago
Foster families are desperately needed in the local area.