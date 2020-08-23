Advertisement

Panama City Rescue Mission sees silver linings during pandemic

The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to help people during the pandemic, despite having to make some changes.
The Panama City Rescue Mission continues to help people during the pandemic, despite having to make some changes.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Panama City Rescue Mission focuses on four outcomes for everyone who walks through their doors: relationships, health, economic stability, and housing.

Due to the pandemic, they’ve had to change the way they help our community, including limiting the number of beds for their emergency shelter.

“The pandemic has been hard on everybody, there’s not a person in this world that hasn’t had an impact in their life because of this pandemic,” said Stephen Fett, President/CEO of the Panama City Rescue Mission.

For the people who come to the Panama City Rescue Mission, the stress of the pandemic is adding to their struggles.

“Many of the people that are challenged with employment and homelessness already have underlying mental illness issues and it’s no different than the rest of the world, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder,” said Fett.

Which is why Fett said their work is more important now than ever.

“There really isn’t that many places that provide emergency shelter at no cost, and we do that in the beginning,” said Fett.

Despite setbacks, like having to lay off employees, Fett said the silver lining through the pandemic is that they’ve been able to start renovations they’ve need since Hurricane Michael.

“Almost two years, almost two years ago now, and if you look around Panama City and Bay County on the east side of the Hathaway Bridge, there’s a lot of people that are still challenged, a lot of structures that are still a disaster, and we were one of them... Now, being able to put it back together, two years later is just a blessing that I can’t describe, we’re going to have an even better facility, be able to accommodate more people, and do it in a way that is a great reflection of who we serve and take care of the people,” said Fett.

People who have been through the rescue mission said the work they do is vital to the community.

“We need places like this, not only here in Panama (city) but all across this country because everyone I feel like deserves a chance to get back on their feet,” Panama City Rescue Mission employee Stephen Queen said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walton County recount ends with same winner

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Walton County recount ends with same winner

News

Bay County officials prep for possible hurricane

Updated: 59 minutes ago
Bay County officials prep for possible hurricane

News

Panama City Rescue Mission

Updated: 1 hour ago
Panama City Rescue Mission sees silver lining during pandemic.

News

’Remembering the Forgotten:’ WJHG takes home Service to America Award for Hurricane Michael Coverage

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Latest News

News

William McCormick wins the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race recount

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
A six-hour vote recount resulted in William McCormick remaining the Walton County County Commissioner for District 1.

News

County officials encouraging citizens to prep for hurricanes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Make sure you are prepared for hurricanes with hurricane kits, supplies, and evacuation plans.

News

Five arrested following search warrant in Panama City

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned known felons and wanted fugitives were frequenting the residence.

News

Marianna K-8 first graders start date delayed

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
All other classes will begin as scheduled on August 24.

News

Bay District Schools officials respond to subpoena request

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
"We received this subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested, and was granted, an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible," Bay District Schools public information officer Sharon Michalik said.

News

Service to Community winners announced Saturday night

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.