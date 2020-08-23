Panama City Rescue Mission sees silver linings during pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Panama City Rescue Mission focuses on four outcomes for everyone who walks through their doors: relationships, health, economic stability, and housing.

Due to the pandemic, they’ve had to change the way they help our community, including limiting the number of beds for their emergency shelter.

“The pandemic has been hard on everybody, there’s not a person in this world that hasn’t had an impact in their life because of this pandemic,” said Stephen Fett, President/CEO of the Panama City Rescue Mission.

For the people who come to the Panama City Rescue Mission, the stress of the pandemic is adding to their struggles.

“Many of the people that are challenged with employment and homelessness already have underlying mental illness issues and it’s no different than the rest of the world, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder,” said Fett.

Which is why Fett said their work is more important now than ever.

“There really isn’t that many places that provide emergency shelter at no cost, and we do that in the beginning,” said Fett.

Despite setbacks, like having to lay off employees, Fett said the silver lining through the pandemic is that they’ve been able to start renovations they’ve need since Hurricane Michael.

“Almost two years, almost two years ago now, and if you look around Panama City and Bay County on the east side of the Hathaway Bridge, there’s a lot of people that are still challenged, a lot of structures that are still a disaster, and we were one of them... Now, being able to put it back together, two years later is just a blessing that I can’t describe, we’re going to have an even better facility, be able to accommodate more people, and do it in a way that is a great reflection of who we serve and take care of the people,” said Fett.

People who have been through the rescue mission said the work they do is vital to the community.

“We need places like this, not only here in Panama (city) but all across this country because everyone I feel like deserves a chance to get back on their feet,” Panama City Rescue Mission employee Stephen Queen said.

