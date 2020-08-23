’Remembering the Forgotten:’ WJHG takes home Service to America Award for Hurricane Michael Coverage

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The WJHG team is proud to announce we’ve been awarded a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award in the small television market category. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael hit an area of the Florida Panhandle nicknamed “The Forgotten Coast.”

More than six months after the hurricane wiped out parts of this community, no federal relief aid had arrived.

In 2019, we “counted-up” the days our area went without a federal relief package after Hurricane Michael.

Each day we posted the number to social media and tagged state and national lawmakers.

We worked with the group Michael’s Angels and told the stories of the Forgotten Coast and the struggles of recovering after one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

You can find our submission here.

We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

