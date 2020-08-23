Advertisement

’Remembering the Forgotten:’ WJHG takes home Service to America Award for Hurricane Michael Coverage

We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.
We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.(NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The WJHG team is proud to announce we’ve been awarded a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award in the small television market category. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

On October 10, 2018, Hurricane Michael hit an area of the Florida Panhandle nicknamed “The Forgotten Coast.”

More than six months after the hurricane wiped out parts of this community, no federal relief aid had arrived.

In 2019, we “counted-up” the days our area went without a federal relief package after Hurricane Michael.

Each day we posted the number to social media and tagged state and national lawmakers.

We worked with the group Michael’s Angels and told the stories of the Forgotten Coast and the struggles of recovering after one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States.

You can find our submission here.

We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

William McCormick wins the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race recount

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
A six-hour vote recount resulted in William McCormick remaining the Walton County County Commissioner for District 1.

News

County officials encouraging citizens to prep for hurricanes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Make sure you are prepared for hurricanes with hurricane kits, supplies, and evacuation plans.

News

Five arrested following search warrant in Panama City

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned known felons and wanted fugitives were frequenting the residence.

News

Marianna K-8 first graders start date delayed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
All other classes will begin as scheduled on August 24.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools officials respond to subpoena request

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
"We received this subpoena in late July but our board attorney requested, and was granted, an extension due to the voluminous amount of documents requested and the fact that we were intently focused on starting school as safely as possible," Bay District Schools public information officer Sharon Michalik said.

News

Service to Community winners announced Saturday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
WJHG is a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award. This award recognizes outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

News

Florida’s unemployment rate up in July

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The latest jobs report released Friday brought some bad news as the state saw its unemployment rate increase in July.

News

Communication records subpoenaed from Bay District Schools officials

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Federal investigators subpoenaed any and all communications between several Bay District Schools officials and several area contractors.

News

Destin Charity Wine Auction Goes Virtual

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Destin Charity Wine Auction began Friday, but it's going virtual for the first time.

News

Need for Foster Parents

Updated: 23 hours ago
Foster families are desperately needed in the local area.