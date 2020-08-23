Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - High rain chances are in store for the end of the weekend.

We saw a good amount of precipitation in the further eastern portions of the area today, but more widespread showers and thunderstorms are in store for Sunday. Much of this moisture is associated with Tropical Storm Marco, and as a result rain chances will remain well above average for the next several days.

In regard to the tropics, the good news for us is that the Panhandle remains outside of the cone of uncertainty for both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura. This does not mean we won’t see any impacts; gulf wave heights will be up, creating dangerous rip current conditions and rough seas for the week, as well as bumping up rain chances. We will continue to monitor the systems closely.

