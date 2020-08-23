Sunday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Keep your umbrella on hand this week, because we will see a whole lot of rain over the next seven days.

Deep tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Marco will drive rain chances tomorrow, and hand off the reigns to Tropical Storm Laura later in the week. The good news for us is that neither of these storms is expected to bring direct impacts to us here in the Panhandle, but we will see plenty of rain and hazardous water conditions.

