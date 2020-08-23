Advertisement

William McCormick wins the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race recount

The recount resulted in the same outcome as it did on August 18. William McCormick beat out Lisa Johnson.
By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The machine recount for Walton County Commission District 1 race was Saturday morning at the Defuniak Springs Court House.

The race was a close one on August 18.

Based on unofficial results, William “Boots” McCormick was the winner by only 54 votes.

After six hours of recounts and machine jams, the vote count was the exact same and McCormick remained the winner of the election.

He said that he is ready to take the next step as commissioner.

“First of all, thank you to the supervisor of elections and their crew, they did a fantastic job, they always do,” said McCormick. “I am somewhat relieved the process is over and I’m ready to move on to the next stage of things.”

This will be McCormick’s first term as County Commissioner and his first goal in office is to put the citizens’ confidence back into the board.

