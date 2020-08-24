Advertisement

Chipley and Marianna football teams anticipate the coming of fall on Monday

By Julia Daniels
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Chipley High School is one of many schools that will begin their fall sports practice August 24th, and head football coach, Blake Wilson, is ready to get his guys geared up for the season. He says the extra time in summer ball gave them a chance to take advantage of opportunities they may not have had otherwise.

“It gave us a lot of extra time to spend, especially, with the young kids coming up from eighth grade and ninth grade. We spent a lot more time with those and were able to do that. We were also able to spend more time in the weight room versus if we had started early, then, you would have had the weight room when school starts, and you have 50 minutes. The bell rings, all that. We were just able to spend more time in the weight room and the kids had pretty good days in the summer with that extra time just on the positive side,” said Wilson.

He added he is hoping that everyone can stay safe as the fall starts so they get as close as they can to a normal season.

“We hope we get to play more than one game, and I know everyone around, including us, has been going through the protocols and keeping everyone safe. They’re breaking kids up into groups when they’re supposed to early. Hopefully, we can continue to do that and all the right things are done at practice and school where we can continue to make the season go forward. That’s what everyone would like to see. I hope it happens. I know the kids do,” said Wilson.

Another team anticipating August 24th is the Marianna Bulldogs. They are set to gear up as well and begin their fall practice. With the constant change of schedule, teams are faced with a short turnaround time from fall practice in pads to the official start of the season, and Marianna head football coach, John Donaldson, says they will be adjusting with extra effort.

“It’ll be some longer windows of time that we will have to spend each day to get it all done. We’ve done a great job, and the coaches have done a great job to get everything done that we can get done. We will have to hit the ground and make every day count. There’s a lot of logistics that we have to work out too as far as using our facilities, so you have to take some guesses on how long it is going to take you to do certain processes. It’s going to be interesting,” said Donaldson

He went on to say this season is especially important for those upperclassmen.

“For a lot of them, it’s a lifelong goal. They started playing many years ago. They’ve invested a lot of sweat equity into what they’ve done, and this is when it’s supposed to pay off for them. For many of them, they lost their whole spring season with track, baseball, or whatever it was, so it makes it so much more special. You only get to do it once as a senior, so it is important,” said Donaldson.

Coach Donaldson added that these last two weeks before they open are essential because a player can look totally different in shorts and a shirt compared to full pads, so he is anticipating this as a reveal of what his team can do for the season.

“If you had asked me a month ago, I didn’t think we would be here, so the kids are excited and have worked hard. To get back to some sort of normalcy will be great. There were a tremendous amount of obstacles to get through this summer and things we have had to do to remain safe, and we have a lot of that ahead of us still. It’s just that there’s only so much stuff you can do without pads, and they’re so much room for improvement when you do get them on that there’s a lot to be done in a short period of time to be able to play,” said Donaldson.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Teams anticipate fall starting

Updated: moments ago
Teams anticipate fall starting.

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: 23 hours ago
Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback.

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The tour is starting back up after a hiatus after Hurricane Michael.

Sports

Marianna Volleyball is ready for the start of the season

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Bulldogs are ready to take on whatever the fall may bring with hopes of 22 matches.

Latest News

Sports

Bay County Schools push fall sports start date up three days

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Bay County fall sports teams are taking what they can get in terms of time.

Sports

Port St. Joe coach ready to get going Monday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Port St. Joe, under the guidance of coach Tanner Jones, set to go Monday

Sports

Mosley Volleyball looks to stay positive as the season approaches

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The team met Wednesday to check out the new gym as they anxiously await for their first match at home against rival, Arnold.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Bozeman agrees to play Mosley in football this fall

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Mosley adds Bozeman, now had three games certain on the fall football schedule

Sports

Bozeman coach talks about complications from District decisions

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Bozeman coach talks about working through the delays, other issues