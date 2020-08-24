Advertisement

First Day of School for Bay Haven Charter Academy

Bay Haven Charter Academy
Bay Haven Charter Academy(WJHG)
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay District public schools started their regular school year last week, this week charter schools like Bay Haven will begin their 2020 school schedule. Bay Haven Charter Academy opened its doors to students at the campus Monday despite the hostile weather conditions in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Principal Nelson Stephenson, parents and students played a major role in the ease of getting the students to their classes even though the rain disrupted some of the opening day plans. Given all the things necessary to keep the students and teachers healthy and safe he was happy to welcome them to the new school year.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and we kind of had to refocus on from starting on where the parents drop kids off and where they go and how do they stand and all those things that,” he said. “You’re absolutely right by thinking these things through. It really forced us, compelled us, to really think deeper than we normally do and I think that may have assisted in the planning. That may have assisted in why our opening went relatively smoothly.”

This also was also the opening day for the online classes.

