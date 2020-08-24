Advertisement

Monday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active start on radar this morning with swaths of rain showers moving through the Panhandle. We’ll need to take the rain gear out this morning as showers will be likely for most of NWFL. The activity should be a bit fewer and further between by the afternoon.

Otherwise, we’re waking up fairly tolerable in the mid 70s. But due to the clouds and showers, we’ll stay pretty steady this morning with only a slow rise in temperatures. Highs today may only top out in the low to mid 80s.

As Tropical Storm Marco moves more on a NNW track for today, we’ll continue to see a bit more of the unsettled side to this storm. Rain banding on the northeast side of the storm keeps us pretty wet until it approaches the Louisiana Coast later this afternoon. We should start to see storms turn fewer and further between by the afternoon in NWFL. We’ll need to watch for wet roads and possibly some minor urban flooding due to the moderate rains we’ve seen over the past few days from this system especially as some may add another inch of rain on top of the few inches we’ve seen already.

The good news is the system behind Marco, Tropical Storm Laura, appears to be on a track far enough to our south and heading toward the border of Texas and Louisiana to have much affect on our weather other than to keep our surf and waves a bit rough through the midweek. Laura is expected to strengthen to a Cat2 hurricane.

As both of these systems head toward the Western Gulf, rain chances will turn a bit more scattered and fewer through our mid to late week here in NWFL.

Bottom Line...

For today, cloudy skies with rain likely in the morning and turning a bit more scattered into the afternoon. Highs today only reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast, while not completely rain free after today, does show a decrease in rain chances through the rest of the week.

