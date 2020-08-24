New COVID-19 deaths reported in area over weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 602,829 cases reported. There are 596,511 cases involving Florida residents and 6,318 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 10,534 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,181cases. This includes 5,101 residents and 80 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 71 people have died from the virus and 279 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 69 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 3,965 cases. This includes 3,936 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 28 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 71 people who have died from the virus. 225 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 33 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,580 cases. 1,450 of the cases are residents and 130 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 20 deaths from the virus and 82 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, two people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 978 cases. 967 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 14 people have died in the county and 46 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 589 cases. There are 578 residents and 11 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 96 years-old. There have been four deaths reported and 20 hospitalizations. As of Monday morning, three people are in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,236 cases. There are 2,219 local cases and 17 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 65 deaths and 111 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, 14 people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 538 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Eight people have died and 32 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 800 cases. They are 790 residents and ten non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been eight deaths and 46 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday morning, one person is in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 519 cases. There are 514 residents and five non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Six people have been hospitalized. As of Monday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 424 cases of COVID-19. All 424 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Seven people have died and eight people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:16 a.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 38 available adult ICU beds out of the 141 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

