Pineapple Willy’s pays it forward to local charities

Despite the negative effects of the pandemic on Pineapple Willy’s, that hasn’t stopped them from giving back to the community.

Starting Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28, Pineapple Willy’s will be having its annual “Pay it Forward” event.

Pineapple Willy’s will donate 100% of its lunch and dinner profits for the week to three local charities, PCB Paws and Claws, BASIC NWFL, Inc., and Beach Care Services.

Pineapple Willy’s manager Jeremy Evans said, “This is our way of telling them thank you, We would love to invite the whole community out to come have lunch or dinner and we can help do something great”

