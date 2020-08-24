Advertisement

Pineapple Willy’s pays it forward to local charities

(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Despite the negative effects of the pandemic on Pineapple Willy’s, that hasn’t stopped them from giving back to the community.

Starting Monday, August 24 through Friday, August 28, Pineapple Willy’s will be having its annual “Pay it Forward” event.

Pineapple Willy’s will donate 100% of its lunch and dinner profits for the week to three local charities, PCB Paws and Claws, BASIC NWFL, Inc., and Beach Care Services.

Pineapple Willy’s manager Jeremy Evans said, “This is our way of telling them thank you, We would love to invite the whole community out to come have lunch or dinner and we can help do something great”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WJHG recognized for work helping community after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For its efforts and contributions in the community, WJHG was awarded Saturday a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award for small television markets

News

SUNDAY EVENING WX 8-23-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Walton County recount ends with same winner

Updated: 22 hours ago
Walton County recount ends with same winner

News

Bay County officials prep for possible hurricane

Updated: 22 hours ago
Bay County officials prep for possible hurricane

Latest News

News

Panama City Rescue Mission

Updated: 22 hours ago
Panama City Rescue Mission sees silver lining during pandemic.

News

Panama City Rescue Mission sees silver linings during pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Due to the pandemic, the Panama City Rescue Mission had to change the way they help our community.

News

’Remembering the Forgotten:’ WJHG takes home Service to America Award for Hurricane Michael Coverage

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
We are honored to receive this award for our work in the community and our commitment to those affected by Hurricane Michael.

News

William McCormick wins the Walton County County Commissioner District 1 race recount

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
A six-hour vote recount resulted in William McCormick remaining the Walton County County Commissioner for District 1.

News

County officials encouraging citizens to prep for hurricanes

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
Make sure you are prepared for hurricanes with hurricane kits, supplies, and evacuation plans.

News

Five arrested following search warrant in Panama City

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say investigators with the Street Crimes Unit learned known felons and wanted fugitives were frequenting the residence.