Advertisement

Rain and lightning force teams like South Walton inside for first day of fall practice

Seahawks forces indoors on day one
Seahawks forces indoors on day one(Phil Tisa)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Safe to say it's been a rather disappointing day Monday for many area high school football players.

Those players and their coaches expecting to be out on the field this afternoon for the first day of fall practice, and instead the constant rain and lightning forcing them to start inside.

For instance over at South Walton High School, coach Phil Tisa and his Seahawks forced to spend their first day of fall workouts in their field house, they couldn't even stretch out in the gym since that space belonged to the volleyball team this afternoon. Volleyball also starting fall practice Monday.

Being inside enough of a drag on the enthusiasm, but for the coaches, it creates some additional headaches as well, having to keep the groups smaller and having the kids "mask up"

"It's just on par for the rest of 2020 at this point." coach Tisa told me before the kids arrived to the field house Monday. "You know you just started going into what can we do, how do we need to get forward, what do we need to get done you know to make it a productive day. Because with two weeks to prepare you don't have the time to take days off at this point."

Watching video, and simple alignments and walk through kind of stuff the order of the day. If there is anything to gain beyond that, well perhaps it's yet another lesson in dealing with setbacks in a year that has been chock full of setbacks!

"Well I mean you think about it as, you have a turnover during the game, you have to overcome that, you have to persevere." coach Tisa said. "So it's a lesson and perseverance. I mean you're going to have ups and downs during your season how you overcome those downs are but really determines what type of team you are."

The Seahawks working towards an opener a week from Friday against county rival Walton.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Teams anticipate fall starting

Updated: 20 hours ago
Teams anticipate fall starting.

Sports

Chipley and Marianna football teams anticipate the coming of fall on Monday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Julia Daniels
The teams are gearing up for the start of the season!

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT
Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback.

Sports

Break Even Junior Golf Tour makes a comeback

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The tour is starting back up after a hiatus after Hurricane Michael.

Latest News

Sports

Marianna Volleyball is ready for the start of the season

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The Bulldogs are ready to take on whatever the fall may bring with hopes of 22 matches.

Sports

Bay County Schools push fall sports start date up three days

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Bay County fall sports teams are taking what they can get in terms of time.

Sports

Port St. Joe coach ready to get going Monday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Port St. Joe, under the guidance of coach Tanner Jones, set to go Monday

Sports

Mosley Volleyball looks to stay positive as the season approaches

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
The team met Wednesday to check out the new gym as they anxiously await for their first match at home against rival, Arnold.

Sports

Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman suspended for anti-gay slur

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air.

Sports

Bozeman agrees to play Mosley in football this fall

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Mosley adds Bozeman, now had three games certain on the fall football schedule