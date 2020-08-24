Rain and lightning force teams like South Walton inside for first day of fall practice

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Safe to say it's been a rather disappointing day Monday for many area high school football players.

Those players and their coaches expecting to be out on the field this afternoon for the first day of fall practice, and instead the constant rain and lightning forcing them to start inside.

For instance over at South Walton High School, coach Phil Tisa and his Seahawks forced to spend their first day of fall workouts in their field house, they couldn't even stretch out in the gym since that space belonged to the volleyball team this afternoon. Volleyball also starting fall practice Monday.

Being inside enough of a drag on the enthusiasm, but for the coaches, it creates some additional headaches as well, having to keep the groups smaller and having the kids "mask up"

"It's just on par for the rest of 2020 at this point." coach Tisa told me before the kids arrived to the field house Monday. "You know you just started going into what can we do, how do we need to get forward, what do we need to get done you know to make it a productive day. Because with two weeks to prepare you don't have the time to take days off at this point."

Watching video, and simple alignments and walk through kind of stuff the order of the day. If there is anything to gain beyond that, well perhaps it's yet another lesson in dealing with setbacks in a year that has been chock full of setbacks!

"Well I mean you think about it as, you have a turnover during the game, you have to overcome that, you have to persevere." coach Tisa said. "So it's a lesson and perseverance. I mean you're going to have ups and downs during your season how you overcome those downs are but really determines what type of team you are."

The Seahawks working towards an opener a week from Friday against county rival Walton.

