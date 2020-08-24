Two arrested after an armed robbery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Saturday, August 23, Sneads Police officers say they responded to a call about an armed robbery on River Road.

Officers say the victim gave them a statement saying two white men, identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on him.

Officers say they stopped the suspects’ vehicle a short time later in Marianna.

Thomas Pilgrim, 23, of Marianna was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and violation of probation.

Bryn Spivey, 30, of Marianna was arrested and charged with principle to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

