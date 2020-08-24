Advertisement

Two arrested after an armed robbery

Officers say the victim gave them a statement saying two white men, identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on him.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - On Saturday, August 23, Sneads Police officers say they responded to a call about an armed robbery on River Road.

Officers say they stopped the suspects’ vehicle a short time later in Marianna.

Thomas Pilgrim, 23, of Marianna was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm and violation of probation.

Bryn Spivey, 30, of Marianna was arrested and charged with principle to armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

