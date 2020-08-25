Apalachicola sees heavy rain and some flooding over weekend

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Parts of Apalachicola in Franklin County have seen a fair share of rainfall and flooding over the last few days and with more possibly on the way law enforcement officials want locals and visitors to stay safe.

“If there’s flooded conditions don’t drive through the flooded area, seek another route,” said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. “The city and county will put out barricades in some of those places but they may not be able to. It rains quick and it floods the road quickly so just don’t drive through them.”

While most of the roadways were cleared by Monday afternoon, officials say if the heavy rain comes back, drivers should stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

“Because the roads are wet and our roads are still bad from hurricane Michael,” said Smith. “A lot of them haven’t been completely repaired. Wet roads with roads that are possibly damaged from previous storms so stay home until it does subside and then when you do venture out, make sure you’re driving a little slower than normal.”

The storms could also result in rougher surf for locals and visitors.

“If it’s red flag, double red flag, don’t go in the water,” said Smith. “It’s better safe than sorry.”

Overall law enforcement officials say they want drivers and beachgoers to be mindful of the weather and more cautious over the next few days.

