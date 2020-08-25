Destin Charity Wine Auction brings in $1.35 million for local non profits.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Despite the challenges of COVID-19 .... the Destin Charity Wine Auction was still able to pull in some big bucks to help local children.

The 15th annual auction held this weekend was virtual including the live auction Saturday night.

The event raised $1.35 million for the many charities it supports.

The money raised goes to 16 local non-profit organizations for specific projects and programs that benefit children.

The auction was originally scheduled for the last weekend in April, but as with most events this year, changes had to be made.

Organizers say the money is needed more than ever.

