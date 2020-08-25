FSU Panama city has its first day of classes today and new protocols are set in place due to the pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

FSU Panama City classroom doors finally swung back open Monday. It has been 6 long-awaited months since students and teachers were able to meet in person.

During the summer, the Associate Dean Irvin Clark said there were conversations over zoom with the students to see what they would feel most comfortable with when it comes to being back on campus.

”We did seek advisement from the Bay County Health Department there are some wonderful people over there who came over and walked through the entire campus, looked through all of our spaces and gave us advice,” said Clark.

Some of the new protocols in place include having an ID, for contact tracing, wearing a mask, and also offering Covid-19 testing outside of the Holley Building.

And with all the new precautions and safety measures set in place students like Lucy Rodriquez said ”I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes work that’s gone into our students coming back, and I know that they have really thought it out, and it’s been really, really well planned so I do feel safe”

