Advertisement

FSU Panama city has its first day of classes today and new protocols are set in place due to the pandemic

(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

FSU Panama City classroom doors finally swung back open Monday. It has been 6 long-awaited months since students and teachers were able to meet in person.

During the summer, the Associate Dean Irvin Clark said there were conversations over zoom with the students to see what they would feel most comfortable with when it comes to being back on campus.

”We did seek advisement from the Bay County Health Department there are some wonderful people over there who came over and walked through the entire campus, looked through all of our spaces and gave us advice,” said Clark.

Some of the new protocols in place include having an ID, for contact tracing, wearing a mask, and also offering Covid-19 testing outside of the Holley Building.

And with all the new precautions and safety measures set in place students like Lucy Rodriquez said ”I’ve seen a lot of the behind the scenes work that’s gone into our students coming back, and I know that they have really thought it out, and it’s been really, really well planned so I do feel safe”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Apalachicola sees heavy rain and some flooding over weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
While most of the roadways were cleared by Monday afternoon, officials say if the heavy rain comes back, drivers should stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

News

Jackson County students head back to school, Marianna K-8 without first grade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Marianna K-8 Principal Eddie Ellis said the pandemic becomes even more real when it arrives at your doorstep.

News

Judge sides with teachers on school opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After hearing 14 witnesses, including a teacher afraid he would carry COVID-19 back to his elderly mother-in-law, a judge has issued an injunction giving the decision to open classrooms to local school boards without the fear of lost funding.

News

First Day of School for Bay Haven Charter Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay Haven Charter Academy opened its doors to students at the campus this Monday despite the hostile weather conditions in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Two arrested after an armed robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officers say the victim gave them a statement saying two white men, identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on him.

News

New COVID-19 deaths reported in area over weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,534 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

WJHG American Service Award

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Pineapple Willy’s pays it forward to local charities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Pineapple Willy's pay's it forward to local communities.

News

WJHG recognized for work helping community after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For its efforts and contributions in the community, WJHG was awarded Saturday a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award for small television markets