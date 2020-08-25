Advertisement

Jackson County students head back to school, Marianna K-8 without first grade

Signage is hung up around Marianna K-8 to encourage social distancing.
Signage is hung up around Marianna K-8 to encourage social distancing.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County school officials said it was a great first day back for students.

However, at Marianna K-8, not all of its students were allowed back.

“It was best to delay the face-to-face first grade here at K-8 until September the 8,” Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore said.

Moore made the decision over the weekend to delay first grade’s start because certain first-grade teachers and staff were exposed to COVID-19.

The students’ instruction will not be delayed. Moore said each student will be issued a Chromebook to begin online learning this week instead.

“And of course that’s our backup plan. That’s the whole idea or concept behind ‘Jackson I,’ dealing with this pandemic. In the event a student or teacher has to miss school then we can continue their instruction without any kind of interruption,” Moore said.

Marianna K-8 Principal Eddie Ellis said the pandemic becomes even more real when it arrives at your doorstep.

“So it came to our doorstep. And by coming to our doorstep, of course, it’s made some people more conscious of mask-wearing, more conscious of six feet distancing,” Ellis said.

They’re now taking the steps to sanitize the first-grade classrooms.

“Those classrooms have been sanitized by the janitorial staff. And they’ll continue to be sanitized like all the other classrooms on our campus at the end of the day and at the beginning of the day,” Ellis said.

Even with a few hiccups, officials are confident in the rest of the year and ready for anything else that may be thrown at them.

“It’s given us an opportunity to put into practice what we’ve been planning for,” Moore said.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

FSU Panama city has its first day of classes today and new protocols are set in place due to the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalie Williams
FSU Panama City start their classes for the 2020 school year today.

News

Apalachicola sees heavy rain and some flooding over weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
While most of the roadways were cleared by Monday afternoon, officials say if the heavy rain comes back, drivers should stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

News

Judge sides with teachers on school opening

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
After hearing 14 witnesses, including a teacher afraid he would carry COVID-19 back to his elderly mother-in-law, a judge has issued an injunction giving the decision to open classrooms to local school boards without the fear of lost funding.

News

First Day of School for Bay Haven Charter Academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay Haven Charter Academy opened its doors to students at the campus this Monday despite the hostile weather conditions in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Latest News

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

News

Two arrested after an armed robbery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officers say the victim gave them a statement saying two white men, identified as Thomas Pilgrim and Bryn Spivey, robbed him at gunpoint and stole the money he had on him.

News

New COVID-19 deaths reported in area over weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 10,534 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

WJHG American Service Award

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Pineapple Willy’s pays it forward to local charities

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Pineapple Willy's pay's it forward to local communities.

News

WJHG recognized for work helping community after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
For its efforts and contributions in the community, WJHG was awarded Saturday a National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation’s 2020 Service to America Award for small television markets