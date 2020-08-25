Jackson County students head back to school, Marianna K-8 without first grade

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County school officials said it was a great first day back for students.

However, at Marianna K-8, not all of its students were allowed back.

“It was best to delay the face-to-face first grade here at K-8 until September the 8,” Jackson County Schools Superintendent Larry Moore said.

Moore made the decision over the weekend to delay first grade’s start because certain first-grade teachers and staff were exposed to COVID-19.

The students’ instruction will not be delayed. Moore said each student will be issued a Chromebook to begin online learning this week instead.

“And of course that’s our backup plan. That’s the whole idea or concept behind ‘Jackson I,’ dealing with this pandemic. In the event a student or teacher has to miss school then we can continue their instruction without any kind of interruption,” Moore said.

Marianna K-8 Principal Eddie Ellis said the pandemic becomes even more real when it arrives at your doorstep.

“So it came to our doorstep. And by coming to our doorstep, of course, it’s made some people more conscious of mask-wearing, more conscious of six feet distancing,” Ellis said.

They’re now taking the steps to sanitize the first-grade classrooms.

“Those classrooms have been sanitized by the janitorial staff. And they’ll continue to be sanitized like all the other classrooms on our campus at the end of the day and at the beginning of the day,” Ellis said.

Even with a few hiccups, officials are confident in the rest of the year and ready for anything else that may be thrown at them.

“It’s given us an opportunity to put into practice what we’ve been planning for,” Moore said.

